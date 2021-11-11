Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of British American Tobacco worth $42,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

