Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

