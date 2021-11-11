Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

PXF opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

