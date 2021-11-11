Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of AutoNation worth $42,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $124.45 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

