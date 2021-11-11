Morgan Stanley Has $38.63 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Western Midstream Partners worth $38,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,805,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 766,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of WES opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

