Morgan Stanley Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 201.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.37.

NYSE THC opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.