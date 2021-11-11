Morgan Stanley Has $39.44 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.60.

NYSE:BURL opened at $292.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.35 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

