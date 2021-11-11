Morgan Stanley Has $40.16 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,421,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IAA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:IAA opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

