Morgan Stanley Has $40.72 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $40,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,223,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKM opened at $29.44 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

