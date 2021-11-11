Morgan Stanley Has $41.88 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.79% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

