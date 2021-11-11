Morgan Stanley Has $42.51 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Brown & Brown worth $42,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

