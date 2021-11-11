Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $117.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

