Morgan Stanley Increases Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.80% of E2open Parent worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.