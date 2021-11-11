Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $311,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OAS opened at $124.13 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

