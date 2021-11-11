Morgan Stanley Increases Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.02% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $42,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.