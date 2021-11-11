Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Glaukos worth $39,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.