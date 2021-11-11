Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

