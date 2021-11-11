Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.