Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,295,491 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Amundi bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Sirius XM by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,654,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 709,800 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

