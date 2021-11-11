Morgan Stanley Purchases 33,134 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,168,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR opened at $271.66 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $284.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

