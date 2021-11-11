Morgan Stanley Purchases 47,646 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.41% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $38,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

