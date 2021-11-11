Morgan Stanley Purchases 93,439 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Beam Therapeutics worth $38,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

