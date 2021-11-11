Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 1,474,163 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $281,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

