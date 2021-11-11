Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.