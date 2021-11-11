Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of I-Mab worth $39,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

