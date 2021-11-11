Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

