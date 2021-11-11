Morgan Stanley Sells 156,710 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Five Below worth $38,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Five Below by 172.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Five Below by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $210.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.