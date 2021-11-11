Morgan Stanley Sells 270,833 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 270,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of LKQ worth $39,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

