MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of MP Materials worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

