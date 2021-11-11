MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

