Multiplier (BMXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,194.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $278,646.47 and approximately $3,194.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

