Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 152,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,001. Myomo has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myomo stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Myomo worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

