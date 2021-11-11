NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 0.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.43. 5,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on NNXPF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

