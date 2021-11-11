Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $44,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 283.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

NDAQ opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.23 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.