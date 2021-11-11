Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Natera worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,989,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,263 shares of company stock worth $25,897,191. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 105.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

