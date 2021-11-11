National Bankshares Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 24,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

