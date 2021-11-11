National Bankshares Trims Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Target Price to C$8.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,768. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

