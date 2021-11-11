National Pension Service Buys 2,715 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Cognex worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 698.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.