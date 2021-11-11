Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Announces Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.92%.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 31,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,555. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.