Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Announces Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.92%.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 31,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,555. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

