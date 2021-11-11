NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $36.28. NeoGames shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.