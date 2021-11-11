NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $36.28. NeoGames shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

