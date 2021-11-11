NerveNetwork Market Capitalization Hits $7.81 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $130,701.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005224 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

