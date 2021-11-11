Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Down 24.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s share price dropped 24.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 879,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 150,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

NEVDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

