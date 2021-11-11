New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

