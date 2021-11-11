Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Down 14.6%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) traded down 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 4,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.