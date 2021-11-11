Nexo Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Nexo has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $15.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00005220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.