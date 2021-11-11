NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $365,017.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00074212 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002720 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,193,822,598 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,590,489 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

