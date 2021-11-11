NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $181,539.86 and $62,822.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

