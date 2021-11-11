NFTLootBox Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $68.49 or 0.00105505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $38,054.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.13 or 0.07316780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.42 or 1.00562742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020194 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

