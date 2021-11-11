NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.79.
Shares of NICE stock traded up $19.24 on Thursday, reaching $308.37. 17,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.03.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.