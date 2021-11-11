Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.04 million and $11,535.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $24.19 or 0.00037288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,336 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

