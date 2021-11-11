Northern Trust Corp Buys 81,548 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Replimune Group worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,694 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

